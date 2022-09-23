Rasmus Højgaard stormed into a two-shot lead at the Cazoo Open de France after the Dane equalled the course record at Le Golf National with a nine under par opening round 62 which featured ten birdies.
The 21-year-old already has three DP World Tour titles to his name, but has yet to win in the 2022 season having claimed a victory in each of the last three campaigns.
Højgaard, whose twin brother Nicolai won a second DP World Tour title of his own earlier this year at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, enjoyed a strong finish to last week's DS Automobiles Italian Open - carding a final round 66 at Marco Simone Golf Club - and he carried that form into this week's event at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue.
He birdied four of his first five holes - his only dropped shot of the day coming in between at the second hole - en route to a five under front nine of 31, and he soared into the lead courtesy of four birdies on the way home for a nine under total.
Sweden's Alexander Björk was in second place after signing for a seven under 64, while Frenchman Paul Barjon - who has forged his professional career in the USA - was a shot further back on six under, the 30-year-old playing his home open for the first time.