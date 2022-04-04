Ashleigh Barty was at the very top of her game when she shocked the world by announcing she would be retiring from tennis last month. And now just weeks later, the former world number one has returned to winning ways - but not on the court. The 25-year-old Australian ace has won the Brookwater Golf and Country Club ladies event in Brisbane.
The reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion walked away with the first prize after shooting a round of 34 at the event over the weekend. It is the second time she has won the local tournament as she was also crowned champion in 2020.
Big money
The prize money for Barty, who is also a keen cricketer and played for Brisbane Heat in the inaugural Women’s Big Bash League in 2015, was $30. That is a far cry from $2.8m she received after winning this year’s Australian Open, or the $31,920,112 in total she has earned during her tennis career which made her the 14th highest all-time earning female player.
Barty said she had achieved all her goals in tennis and that she wanted to chase other dreams. Trading in her tennis racquet for a golf club doesn’t seem like a bad move.