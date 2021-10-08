Peter Cowen, the guru of golf coaches, in a lighter moment with his ward Rory McIlroy. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Peter Cowen, arguably the world’s number one golf coach, has received the prestigious Dubai Golden Visa.

The 70 year-old from Yorkshire, England, has been in Dubai on holiday with his family this week at JA The Resort, Jebel Ali and Gulf News caught up with him.

‘‘I am delighted to receive this honour from the government of Dubai and to join the many famous sportsmen and sportswomen as well as entertainers and those from the world of business on the list. Thank you to all who made it happen.

‘‘My first visit to Dubai was in 1989 when I played in the inaugural Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on the Majlis Course won by Mark James. How the city, buildings, infrastructure and golf have all changed since then must be one the great stories of the modern world and now we are here with Expo 2020 Dubai - which we are hopefully going to visit before our holidays are over.

‘‘I have been back to almost every Dubai Desert Classic since, as my career transitioned from player to coach. Now I come every year to Dubai in January for the Desert Swing and then at the end of the year for the DP World Tour Championship, Duba and usually manage a family holiday visit somewhere in the middle. The Cowen coaching team of myself and my buddy Mike Walker have been very fortunate and successful in Dubai, with players winning many Dubai Desert Classics, numerous DP World Tour Championships as well as the season long European Tour’s Race to Dubai Trophies. I proudly consider Dubai my second home and my family and myself love coming here,’’ commented Cowen.

Cowen now has his Peter Cowen signature academies based at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates - as well as his Headquarters in Rotherham, England, his home.

‘‘Dubai is the destination of choice for so many of the European Tour players for tournaments, practice and warming up for tournaments in the four corners of the world, which suits me. The quality of the practice facilities, the golf courses, access through flights from our friends at Emirates Airline, the weather and the way we are hosted and looked after at the golf clubs and hotels is up there with the best of the world. I am an old fashioned traditionalist and I like the hospitality mantra of Dubai since I have been coming here for well over 30 years. Dubai’s weather is also a lot more reliable for golf and holidays than in Rotherham,’’ said Cowen.

A list of current and past players Cowen has coached certainly earns him a place in the shortlist for the best golf coach in the world. Cowen has a CV that includes winning 10 majors and over 250 wins on the international golf Tours around the world, coaching seven Ryder Cup captains and is a Global Ambassador for Callaway Golf.

His current stable of players includes: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, DP World Ambassador Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland, last week’s winner of the Alfred Dunhill Championship Danny Willett, Henrik Stenson, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme McDowell, Thomas Pieters, Victor Perez, Sean Crocker, Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick and Dubai resident Adri Arnaus (both along with Mike Walker).

Over the years, Cowen has coached the Who’s Who of European and world golf, including Lee Westwood and Darren Clarke who started Cowen’s coaching career off whilst still Club Professional at Lindrick Golf Club in Yorkshire as well as the following; Martin Kaymer, Luke Donald, Colin Montgomerie, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Bjorn, Paul McGinley, Sergio Garcia, David Howell, Alex Noren, Robert Karlsson, David Lipsky and so many more.

Commenting on Cowen receiving the Dubai Golden Visa, Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf said: ‘‘On behalf of Dubai Golf I would like to congratulate Peter on being awarded the Dubai Golden Visa. Peter has his Peter Cowen Academies at all three of our facilities; Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates.