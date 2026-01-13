Race to Dubai leader Schaper chases third consecutive victory at Dubai Invitational

Dubai Invitational is the opening event on the Race to Dubai’s International Swing
Dubai: Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper will look to maintain his sensational early-season form when he competes at the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort from January 15-18.
The 24-year-old South African arrives in Dubai riding high after a spectacular Opening Swing that yielded back-to-back victories and propelled him to the summit of the 2026 Race to Dubai Rankings.
Schaper’s breakthrough came at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on home soil, where he captured his maiden DP World Tour title in a thrilling play-off victory over defending champion Shaun Norris. A chip-in birdie at the 16th and an eagle at the first extra hole sealed a memorable win that ended years of knocking on the door.
Just one week later, he demonstrated remarkable composure to defend his play-off crown at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, holing out for eagle on the second extra hole to defeat American Ryan Gerard and complete a stunning double.
“Obviously I had such a good finish to the year in 2025 — having a win back home with the family watching and then going down to Mauritius and having just another incredible week,” said Schaper.
“I’m just looking forward to the start of this run now, as the Desert Swing is always one of my favourites of the year. The weather is good and the golf courses are always perfect — it’s such an awesome place to be.”
Across three appearances during the Opening Swing, Schaper won twice and finished runner-up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, amassing 1,348 points to dominate the season’s opening phase.
His Opening Swing triumph secured him entry into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic — the first of five Rolex Series events — and all of the DP World Tour’s Back 9 events, along with a $200,000 bonus.
The rapid ascent comes on the back of a consistent 2025 campaign where he collected nine top-ten finishes from 27 starts, establishing himself as one of the Tour’s most promising talents before finally converting that potential into silverware.
“It’s a massive boost (the back-end of 2025),” said Schaper.
“I think it’s more the belief. I’ve been out on Tour for a few years now, and to get your first win is a massive bonus. But to wait five years for your first win and then get your second the week after is such a special feeling.
“Obviously both wins came in a play-off. You always want to be in the play-off, but it’s a tougher way to win. So, it’s just a huge confidence boost to know that you belong out here.
On the DP World Tour, where the world comes to play, every player is playing for something — historic titles, career-defining qualification, and championships that will shape their future. For Schaper, the Dubai Invitational represents an opportunity to make it three wins on the bounce, cement his position at the top of the Race to Dubai and build momentum ahead of a season featuring a minimum of 42 tournaments in 25 different countries
“It’s my first time out there today and the course is really nice,” said Schaper.
“It’s got that desert feel, you’re kind of on the water and on the dunes — it’s really nice, I do enjoy it.
“Obviously when you come out here, you want to win every week, so that’s what we’ll try and do out here. It will be a nice boost to the season, so that’s the goal.”
The Dubai Invitational is the opening event on the Race to Dubai’s International Swing and is played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only. The bi-annual event consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers and 60 amateur golfers.
Schaper joins a field that includes defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, Open Champions Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Francesco Molinari, along with multiple DP World Tour winners, including, Ryan Fox, and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.
