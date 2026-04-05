McIlroy gears up for one of golf’s toughest feats

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in," Woods said. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

"My expectations all are based around what I want mentally," Scheffler said. "So far throughout this season I've been really good in some spots and some other spots I feel like I can improve in terms of my commitment to the shot."

Oddsmakers have made top-ranked Scottie Scheffler a slight favorite over world number two McIlroy, even though the defending champion said he has recovered from a back injury that forced him to withdraw last month at Bay Hill.

"There was a note in there from Jack," McIlroy said. "He'd been there one or two weeks previous and it just said, 'Welcome to the club.'

"I was wondering who they were going to put me with," McIlroy told AP. "Were they going to put me with another European? I didn't really know. But having Hogan's locker? That's pretty cool, another guy who did the (Grand) Slam. And then Raymond, who I've known for a long time and has been a good friend to me in golf over the years.

He couldn't wait to see the most exclusive locker room in golf that only had 27 lockers. Missing that April night was his nameplate, and so his return in December to work on a Prime Video documentary made him eager to find out whose names would be on his locker.

The night after he finally won the green jacket last April, McIlroy climbed the 13 spiral stairs to the second floor of the clubhouse and walked through a door that says, "Masters Club Room. Private."

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.