New York: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the cold-shooting Brooklyn Nets 113-94 on Monday night. The injury-depleted Nets missed 19 of their first 20 3-point attempts, making it another easy night for the team with the NBA’s best record. Brooklyn finished 5 for 42 (11.9 per cent) behind the arc.
Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Eric Bledsoe had 15 for the Bucks, who won their fourth straight, all by double digits. James Harden scored 44 points, his 20th 40-point game of the season, and Houston handed Phoenix their 11th straight loss (118-110).
Andre Drummond scored 14 of his season-high 27 points in the third quarter and Detroit snapped Denver’s six-game winning streak with 129-103 win. Detroit blew a 25-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, but the Pistons poured it on this time. Blake Griffin added 17 points for Detroit, and Reggie Jackson scored 14.
Rookie forward Marvin Bagley III had a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds for his third straight double-double, leading Sacramento past San Antonio 127-112 for their seventh straight home win.