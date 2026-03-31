Ghana sack manager just 72 days before World Cup

The decision comes after a 2-1 friendly loss to Germany in Stuttgart on Monday, compounded by a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna the previous Friday.

“The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Pressure began to mount on Addo after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite having the likes of Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo and Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus at his disposal.

Addo has had two tenures as Ghana’s manager. He first took charge of the Black Stars in February 2022, guiding the team during the Qatar World Cup in 2022, where his stint ended after Ghana failed to progress beyond the group stage.

He was reappointed for his second spell as head coach in March 2024, but after failing to qualify for AFCON for the first time since 2004, the writing was already on the wall for Addo.

As a player Addo clamied 15 caps for the Ghana national team, representing the Black Stars as a dynamic midfielder. He featured prominently in Ghana’s campaigns at major tournaments, including the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, where he helped Ghana reach the Round of 16, the first time the country advanced that far on football’s biggest stage.

Ghana will now look for a new manager just months before they begin their World Cup campaign in Canada, Mexico, and the USA with a match against Panama, followed by games against England and Croatia as they aim to progress from the group stage.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.