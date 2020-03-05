UAE’s Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi Image Credit: ADDC

Abu Dhabi: Preparations are in full swing for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge as the renowned cross country rally heads for its 30th anniversary at the end of this month.

Scheduled from March 21-26, the Desert Challenge forms the second round of the 2020 FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies for cars and buggies and the opening round of this year’s FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship for bikes and quads.

“We are preparing for the Desert Challenge with maximum commitment and look forward to making this a memorable 30th anniversary edition of the event,” Mohammad Bin Sulayem, President, Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMO) and FIA Vice President for Sport, said.

“We are in regular contact with the government authorities regarding health issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak, and are observing all official recommendations and protocols related to preventive measures and risk reduction at all times. The health and safety of competitors, support teams, officials, volunteers and rally enthusiasts attracted by the event is always a top priority,” he added.

Detailed health guidelines have been laid out for the Desert Challenge by Chief Medical Officer Dr Sean Petherbridge who heads a highly skilled medical team for the event, the bulk of which takes place in the isolation of the Al Dhafra region’s dramatic desert landscape.

The 30th anniversary edition of the event will feature a powerful international line-up of top drivers and riders who face another classic test of skill and endurance over a spectacular route sweeping through the region’s giant dunes and sabkha plains.

Among the leading challengers will be the 2017 and 2018 winners, the UAE’s Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi and Czech Martin Prokop, 2018 FIA World Cup champion Jakub Przygonski, and Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi, placed fourth in the recent Dakar Rally.

Competition in the bikes category will be intense, with Honda stars Joan Barreda of Spain, Argentina’s Kevin Benavides and South African Aaron Mare, as well as the UAE’s Mohammad Al Baloushi, already confirmed, and the KTM, Husqvarna and Yamaha factory teams combined due to name another eight top riders shortly.