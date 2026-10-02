GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

From 2-9 down to 10-9: Sujeet’s epic comeback wins Asian Games gold for India

Sujeet's stunning 10-9 comeback secures wrestling gold for India at Asian Games

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal scripts late comeback to win gold in 65kg freestyle wrestling
Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal scripts late comeback to win gold in 65kg freestyle wrestling

With just one minute and 40 seconds left, Sujeet Kalkal was staring at defeat in the Asian Games final. He was heading for Silver at that moment.

The Indian wrestler was 2-9 down against Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the men’s 65kg freestyle final.

Seven points behind. Not much time left. Gold looked almost gone.

But Sujeet had other ideas.

He went on the attack and suddenly the points started coming. With 1 minute and 15 seconds remaining, he had made it 6-9.

Another takedown.

8-9.

Now there was a chance.

And with just 11 seconds left, Sujeet completed an incredible comeback. Another takedown took him ahead 10-9.

From 2-9 down to 10-9 up.

Asian Games gold.

And this was not the only big result Sujeet produced that day.

Earlier, the 23 year old had beaten Japan’s reigning Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in the semi final. The bout finished 3-3, with Sujeet going through on criteria.

The gold also ended a long wait for India in Asian Games wrestling.

India had not won a wrestling gold at the Games since 2018, when Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat both stood on top of the podium.

Eight years later, Sujeet brought the gold back.

2-9 down. Just 11 seconds left when he found the winning takedown. 10-9 and Asian Games champion.

Sometimes in sport, it really is not over until the clock hits zero. And never give up is the mantra that will work magic at times.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Ishan Kishan (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Usman Khan reacts during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

India face Pakistan in Asian Games for the first time

2m read
United Arab Emirates' Mariam Kareem celebrates setting a games record to win the women's 400m hurdles final during the 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 28, 2026.

18-year-old wins UAE's first gold at Asian Games 2026

2m read
India's captain Shreyas Iyer (R) shakes hands with Japanese captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming during a press conference ahead of their T20 cricket match, in Tokyo on September 21, 2026.

India set 32 target, yet survive underdogs Japan

2m read
South Korea's team celebrates with their men's basketball gold medals after beating Japan in the final at the 2026 Asian Games at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya on September 20, 2026.

South Korea win gold after bus fails to arrive

2m read