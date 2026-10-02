From 2-9 down to 10-9: Sujeet’s epic comeback wins Asian Games gold for India

Sujeet's stunning 10-9 comeback secures wrestling gold for India at Asian Games
With just one minute and 40 seconds left, Sujeet Kalkal was staring at defeat in the Asian Games final. He was heading for Silver at that moment.
The Indian wrestler was 2-9 down against Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the men’s 65kg freestyle final.
Seven points behind. Not much time left. Gold looked almost gone.
But Sujeet had other ideas.
He went on the attack and suddenly the points started coming. With 1 minute and 15 seconds remaining, he had made it 6-9.
Another takedown.
8-9.
Now there was a chance.
And with just 11 seconds left, Sujeet completed an incredible comeback. Another takedown took him ahead 10-9.
From 2-9 down to 10-9 up.
Asian Games gold.
And this was not the only big result Sujeet produced that day.
Earlier, the 23 year old had beaten Japan’s reigning Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in the semi final. The bout finished 3-3, with Sujeet going through on criteria.
The gold also ended a long wait for India in Asian Games wrestling.
India had not won a wrestling gold at the Games since 2018, when Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat both stood on top of the podium.
Eight years later, Sujeet brought the gold back.
2-9 down. Just 11 seconds left when he found the winning takedown. 10-9 and Asian Games champion.
Sometimes in sport, it really is not over until the clock hits zero. And never give up is the mantra that will work magic at times.