AMSTERDAM : A former Dutch professional footballer who played for clubs in Portugal, Hungary and England has been shot dead in the latest violence to afflict Amsterdam,

Defender Kelvin Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motorbike opened fire on his car on Wednesday night in a south-east district of the Dutch capital, No details were given for a possible motive. Police said an investigation was ongoing and appealed for witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

Maynard was playing this season for Dutch amateur club “Alphense Boys”. Previously, he had been with Dutch side Volendam, Portugal’s Sporting Clube Olhanense, Hungary’s Kecskemeti TE and England’s Burton Albion.

Maynard’s murder came on the same day a prominent Dutch lawyer, involved in a case against a gang accused of drug-related killings, was gunned down in front of his Amsterdam home.