Zidane's former club sold for just €1 after shocking downfall

Historic Bordeaux sold for €1 after financial collapse and sixth division drop
Once one of France's biggest football clubs, Bordeaux have fallen to the sixth division after years of financial problems.
Imagine buying a football club that has won six French league titles and once had Zinedine Zidane playing for them.
Now imagine paying just €1 for it.
Sounds unbelievable, doesn't it?
But that is exactly what has happened to Girondins de Bordeaux, one of the most historic clubs in French football.
The club, which once competed against Europe's biggest teams, has been sold for a symbolic €1 to investment group Park Bench following years of financial difficulties.
And the situation gets even more shocking.
Bordeaux, who were playing in France's top division just four years ago, have now been confirmed to compete in the sixth tier of French football for the 2026/27 season.
For those unfamiliar with Bordeaux, this is not some small football club.
They have won the French league six times, most recently in 2009.
It was also at Bordeaux that Zinedine Zidane made his name before joining Juventus in 1996 and later becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time.
The club also had French World Cup winners Bixente Lizarazu and Christophe Dugarry among its famous players.
But things started going wrong financially.
Bordeaux were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2022. Their financial problems continued, and in 2024, they lost their professional status.
Further financial troubles eventually resulted in their exclusion from France's national competitions.
Now, they must rebuild from the sixth division.
There is a catch.
The new owners are not simply getting a historic football club for the price of a chocolate bar.
They are also taking responsibility for its debts.
According to AFP, the club's debt is being reduced from €26 million to €13 million under a restructuring plan spread over 12 years.
The new owners are scheduled to appear before a commercial court on October 20 for approval of the plan.
For Bordeaux supporters, the takeover offers some hope after years of uncertainty.
But the journey back to the top will be a long one.