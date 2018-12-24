Leganes (Spain): A last-gasp goal by France’s Wissam Ben Yedder enabled Sevilla to secure a 1-1 away draw against Leganes in Spanish La Liga football action.
Once more, the Butarque stadium proved to be Leganes’ stronghold, as it has against most of the top-5 teams in the La Liga table, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Alaves failing to secure victories there so far this season.
The home side went ahead 1-0 just five minutes into play when midfielder Mikel Vesga successfully culminated a counterattack with a header off a pass by Cameroon’s right back Allan Nyom.
Leganes pushed for a second goal and nearly got it a few minutes later, but Argentine striker Guido Carrillo’s shot went wide, squandering a brilliant pass by countryman Jonathan Silva.
At the other end of the field, Sevilla got a golden scoring chance but Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo blocked Argentine midfielder Franco Vazquez’s effort.
Sevilla nearly got onto the scoreboard on a close range shot by defender Sergi Gomez, but his effort too was blocked.
After the intermission, fans were surprised to see a 10-man Sevilla taking the field and it turned out that Vazquez had been sent off during the break, adding to his team’s woes.
Leganes continued to threaten the opposite goal, this time on a shot by midfielder Ruben Perez, but goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik of the Czech Republic saved the day, while Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri headed out.
In Augsburg, Germany, VFL Wolfsburg pulled off a late 3-2 away win over Augsburg in a Bundesliga football match. The visiting Wolves had a 2-0 lead at the half on Sunday, thanks to goals by French midfielder Josuha Guilavogui in the 33rd minute and Brazilian teammate William four minutes into stoppage time off an assist from Swiss forward Admir Mehmedi.