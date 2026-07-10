GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Why Kylian Mbappé leads the Golden Boot race despite being tied with Lionel Messi on goals

The French star scored his tournament-leading eighth goal

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on July 9, 2026.
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on July 9, 2026.
AFP-ODD ANDERSEN

France are one win away from another World Cup final, and once again, Kylian Mbappé is leading the charge.

The French star scored his tournament-leading eighth goal before Ousmane Dembélé added another as Les Bleus dispatched Morocco 2-0 in Friday's quarter-final at Boston Stadium, sealing a place in the last four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappé's 60th-minute strike broke the deadlock after France had dominated much of the contest without finding a breakthrough. Six minutes later, Dembélé wrapped up the victory with a composed finish, ensuring Didier Deschamps' side advanced comfortably.

The result sets up a semi-final clash against either Spain or Belgium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.

Mbappé's latest goal also intensifies the Golden Boot race. The France captain now has eight goals at the tournament, level with Lionel Messi, but edges ahead thanks to a superior assist tally.

Why Mbappé is ahead despite goals being tied

Although Mbappé and Messi are level on eight goals, they are not level in the Golden Boot standings. That's because FIFA uses assists as the first tiebreaker when players finish with the same goal tally. If players are still tied after that, the award is decided by who has played fewer minutes during the tournament.

Mbappé therefore sits ahead of Messi, having set up three goals in addition to scoring eight of his own. Messi has matched his eight-goal haul but has recorded one assist. That leaves the France captain directly involved in 11 goals at the tournament, compared to Messi's nine, giving him the advantage in the race for the Golden Boot.

The match, at a glance

Morocco, the reigning African champions, had arrived as one of the tournament's most talked-about teams and were widely expected to test France after an impressive run to the quarter-finals. Instead, Les Bleus dictated proceedings from the outset, restricting Morocco to just one shot on target—a late free-kick from Azzedine Ounahi in the 83rd minute that goalkeeper Mike Maignan comfortably pushed away.

France's dominance could have produced an earlier breakthrough. Mbappé won a penalty midway through the first half after being fouled by Noussair Mazraoui, but saw his spot-kick saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou following a lengthy VAR review before the penalty was finally taken.

Despite holding France until half-time and enjoying vocal backing from much of the crowd, Morocco struggled to create meaningful attacking opportunities. The African side, whose nation gained independence from France 70 years ago, eventually succumbed to the relentless pressure.

The breakthrough finally arrived on the hour mark when Mbappé curled a superb right-footed effort beyond Bounou from outside the penalty area. The goal was another milestone for France's all-time leading scorer, taking his international tally to 64 goals in 104 appearances. It also marked his 20th goal in 20 World Cup matches, leaving him just one behind Messi's overall tournament record of 21.

Dembélé, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, then put the result beyond doubt in the 66th minute, surging forward from midfield before calmly slotting home his fifth goal of the tournament.

France now await the winner of Friday's remaining quarter-final between European champions Spain and Belgium as they continue their pursuit of another World Cup crown.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts to being tripped by Morocco's Issa Diop, left, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

France 2-0 Morocco: Mbappe scores 8th World Cup goal

4m read
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after France defeated Morocco during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

France beats Morocco 2-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals

3m read
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates his team victory at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paraguay and France in Philadelphia, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Mbappe’s 19th goal tightens Golden Boot race with Messi

2m read
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026.

Mbappe scores his 15th World Cup goal

2m read