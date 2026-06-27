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Ronaldo’s ‘Gold Scorpion’ boots go viral ahead of Colombia showdown

Golden CR7 Mercurials mark record-breaking World Cup streak and 10th Portugal goal

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Limited 2,026-pair ‘Gold Scorpion’ boots celebrate Ronaldo’s World Cup legacy
Limited 2,026-pair ‘Gold Scorpion’ boots celebrate Ronaldo’s World Cup legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo has set social media abuzz after being spotted training in striking golden-coloured boots ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against Colombia.

The Portugal captain, fresh from a brace against Uzbekistan, is preparing for a decisive fixture that could seal his side’s progression from the group stage — but it was his footwear that stole the spotlight.

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‘Gold Scorpion’ design draws global attention

The boots are the newly released Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 “Gold Scorpion”, created to celebrate Ronaldo becoming the first player in history to score in six consecutive FIFA World Cups.

Designed in a bold gold finish with red detailing and a white Swoosh, the boots also feature “CR7” branding — a tribute to the forward’s long-standing legacy in international football.

Almost immediately after images emerged from training, the boots went viral across social media platforms, with fans and football pages sharing clips and reactions.

‘Golden fit for a legend’

The golden boots quickly became a trending topic, with fans describing them as “iconic”, “elite”, and a “perfect tribute” to Ronaldo’s career.

Many users highlighted the symbolism of the gold colourway, linking it to his record-breaking World Cup milestone and enduring global influence.

Limited drop of 2,026 pairs worldwide

The “Gold Scorpion” edition is strictly limited to 2,026 pairs globally, referencing the tournament year. The release will be available via Nike SNKRS Reserve, with pre-orders opening on June 27, 2026.

Priced at $320, the boots are expected to be highly sought after by collectors, especially given their association with Ronaldo’s historic record.

Ronaldo continues record-breaking journey

Ronaldo’s recent brace against Uzbekistan took his World Cup tally to 10 goals, making him Portugal’s all-time leading scorer in the competition, surpassing Eusébio’s long-standing record.

He also became the first player ever to score in six different World Cup editions, further cementing his legacy on football’s biggest stage.

Portugal now face Colombia in a crucial group clash as they look to secure qualification to the knockout rounds.

Related Topics:
footballCristiano RonaldoFIFA World Cup

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