Post Malone surprises fans with a brand-new song Chrome Heartbreaker at the FIFA World Cup final opening show

His closing ceremony set ran three songs deep. He opened with a track that hasn't been released anywhere yet, called "Chrome Heartbreaker", giving the MetLife Stadium crowd, and the global broadcast audience watching along with them, a first listen before it's available anywhere else. It's a bold choice for a stage this size. Most headliners at events of this scale tend to lean on familiar hits to keep a stadium singing along, but Malone used one of football's biggest nights to debut new material instead, the same restless streak that's taken him from "White Iverson" to a full country album in under a decade.