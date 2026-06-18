In February 2020, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai signed Ganiev for a reported fee of around $700,000. His arrival coincided with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted his early integration, but he went on to become a key part of the squad over the following four seasons. During his time at the Dubai club, he contributed to multiple pieces of silverware including the 2020/21 UAE League Cup, the 2020/21 UAE Super Cup, the 2020/21 President's Cup and, most notably, the 2022/23 UAE Pro League title. Arab News highlighted him as one of the standout performers in that championship-winning campaign.