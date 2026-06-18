From Sharjah to Dibba, UAE league stars are playing key roles for Uzbekistan
Dubai: When Uzbekistan walked out at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca on 17 June to face Colombia in their first ever FIFA World Cup match, it was a moment decades in the making. The Central Asian nation had failed in seven previous qualification attempts before finally breaking through for the 2026 tournament in North America.
Led by 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro as head coach, the squad known as the White Wolves features stars from across Europe, the Middle East and the domestic Uzbek league. But for fans following football in the UAE, the squad has a particularly local flavour. Three of Cannavaro's 26-man selection play their club football right here, across the UAE Pro League and Division One.
Here is what you need to know about all three.
The most experienced of the trio, Shukurov is one of the most respected figures in Uzbek football. The central midfielder has earned over 80 caps for his country and played a key role in the historic qualifying campaign that got the White Wolves to this tournament.
Shukurov is no stranger to the UAE. He first moved to the country in 2018 when he joined Sharjah FC, where he spent four highly productive seasons. During that time he made over 120 appearances, scored 10 goals and was a central part of the squad that won the UAE Pro League title in the 2018/19 season, the club's first in over a decade.
After stints in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk and Kayserispor, followed by a spell with Saudi Arabia's Al-Fayha, Shukurov returned to the UAE in October 2025 when he signed with Baniyas as a free agent. This season, he has logged over 1,100 minutes and registered three assists across 19 league appearances.
He started Uzbekistan's World Cup opener against Colombia on 17 June and is expected to remain a fixture in Cannavaro's midfield throughout the group stage.
Ganiev has arguably spent the most significant stretch of his career in the UAE. Born in Jizzakh, he came through the youth ranks at FC Nasaf in Uzbekistan, where he made his senior debut at just 16 and helped the club win two league titles.
In February 2020, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai signed Ganiev for a reported fee of around $700,000. His arrival coincided with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted his early integration, but he went on to become a key part of the squad over the following four seasons. During his time at the Dubai club, he contributed to multiple pieces of silverware including the 2020/21 UAE League Cup, the 2020/21 UAE Super Cup, the 2020/21 President's Cup and, most notably, the 2022/23 UAE Pro League title. Arab News highlighted him as one of the standout performers in that championship-winning campaign.
Ganiev moved to Al Bataeh ahead of the current season and has been one of their most consistent performers, recording two goals and three assists across over 2,100 minutes. He was named in Cannavaro's final 26-man squad and is valued at approximately two million euros heading into the tournament.
Listed as a defensive midfielder but equally comfortable at centre-back, Abdullaev is the most versatile of the three. Born in Kurgantepa, he began his career in Uzbekistan with Sementchi before moving to Bunyodkor in 2017, where he made over 80 appearances across four seasons.
A move to AGMK followed in 2022, and after two seasons there, Abdullaev made his first move abroad when he signed with Khor Fakkan in September 2023. That initial taste of UAE football did not last long, and he returned to Uzbekistan to join Pakhtakor Tashkent. But the pull of the Emirates proved strong.
In July 2025, Abdullaev signed with Dibba Al-Fujairah, making it his second stint in the UAE.
He has 28 caps for the national team and was named in the World Cup squad as part of Cannavaro's defensive options. On 17 June, he started in the back line against Colombia, underlining his importance to the setup.
The presence of all three players in Uzbekistan's squad is a reminder of the growing role the UAE Pro League plays as a platform for international talent. Shukurov's league title with Sharjah, Ganiev's multi-trophy haul with Shabab Al-Ahli and Abdullaev's return for a second spell at a UAE club all point to a league that is becoming an increasingly important stop on the career path of players from across Asia.
With Uzbekistan still to face Portugal in Houston on 23 June and DR Congo in Atlanta on 27 June, there is plenty more football to come from this group. And for anyone following the UAE league, three very familiar names will be right at the heart of it.