The 39-year-old captain will start among the substitutes against eliminated Jordan
Arlington: Lionel Messi will start Argentina's final group game against Jordan on Saturday on the bench with the reigning champions already assured of top spot, coach Lionel Scaloni said.
"Leo will come on later and I've already confirmed the team, but we're going to announce it tomorrow," Scaloni told reporters on Friday.
Argentina have already sealed top spot in Group J after wins over Austria (2-0) and Algeria (3-0).
The captain Messi, who turned 39 on Wednesday, has scored all Argentina's goals so far at the tournament in North America to become the leading scorer in World Cup history.
With Argentina into the last 32 and debutants Jordan already eliminated, Scaloni is expected to ring the changes.
Argentina will face the team that comes second in Group H, which comprises Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.
Nicolas Tagliafico, the left back who plays in France, said he felt Messi was better than ever.
"He's at the very exact same level as in 2022, or even better, I would say," said the 33-year-old.
For Messi's birthday the Argentina players wore specially made T-shirts in his honour and there was also a cake.
"I think that this was something quite beautiful," said Tagliafico.
"At the end of the day these are just small details.
"You know (how it is) when you have to live together for such a long time, when you see everybody's faces every single day.
"We had a ball, we just had a blast."