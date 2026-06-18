FIFA's new World Cup hydration breaks spark debate over player safety

Some experts have warned that this summer's World Cup - co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada - could be the hottest in the tournament's history. In response to concerns about extreme heat, FIFA implemented three-minute hydration breaks midway through each half regardless of temperatures. But some critics say they're interrupting the game's flow and give coaches a chance to shift momentum in their team's favor, while some scientists have said the breaks are too short to make a significant impact on cooling and rehydration when conditions are sizzling.