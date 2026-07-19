GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

FIFA World Cup trophy explained: Why winners don't get to keep the 18-carat gold original

From its gold construction to why champions receive a replica, here's how it works

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The trophy is pictured before the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
The trophy is pictured before the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
AFP-PEDRO UGARTE

If you're one of the many football lovers who pushed through to the small hours for this final, the trophy lift is the payoff.

It's the shot that ends up on every front page and every group chat by morning. So here's everything worth knowing about it, from who's handing it over to what it's actually made of.

Who's presenting it this year

This year's presentation looks a little different.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are jointly presenting the trophy to the winning captain. That's a shift from the last two finals, where Infantino handled it solo.

Infantino confirmed the change himself, saying the pair would be "handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together."

It's a rare move too. The last time a head of state presented the trophy was back in 1982, when Italy received it from King Juan Carlos of Spain.

What the trophy is actually made of

Here's a fun one for the group chat. The trophy is solid looking, but not solid gold.

It's cast in 18-carat gold, stands 36.5cm tall, and weighs 6.175kg. If it were solid all the way through, it would weigh around 70 to 80 kilograms, far too heavy for any captain to hoist overhead.

The green base is malachite, a semi-precious stone chosen purely for the contrast against the gold.

Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga designed it, beating 52 other submissions from seven countries. He described the shape, two figures lifting the globe, as a nod to a football itself.

Why the winners don't actually keep it

Here's the twist most fans don't know. The gold trophy fans see lifted tonight doesn't go home with the winning team.

It flies back to the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich almost immediately after the ceremony, kept under tight security between tournaments. Only former winners and heads of state get to touch the real thing.

The winning nation instead keeps a gold-plated bronze replica, permanently.

What it's actually worth

The raw gold alone is valued somewhere between $250,000 and $400,000, depending on where gold prices sit.

But as a one-of-a-kind object with football history behind it, experts put its overall worth closer to $20 million.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
FIFA World CupFIFA

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From VAR chaos to hydration breaks, a supersized World Cup divides opinion

Surprises, stars and controversies: World Cup takeaways

5m read
Report says absenteeism, late arrivals and schedule changes during the tournament disrupted businesses across the United States.

World Cup fever knocked $11.7b off US productivity

2m read
Led by a record-breaking Lionel Messi, the defending champions Argentina overcame dramatic challenges to set up a title clash with Spain.

Argentina's road to the final: Comebacks and Messi

3m read
An unbeaten run built on defensive strength and attacking depth has carried the European champions Spain to football's biggest stage.

Spain's rock-solid defence faces final test

3m read