FIFA opens voting for World Cup knockout stage best goal

''As with the group-stage vote, won by Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov, we have narrowed the selection down to eight and our list includes goals from three of the world's greatest forwards – Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane – as well as from players netting on the global stage for the first time, such as Norway’s Antonio Nusa and Cabo Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral,'' FIFA said.