Erling Haaland scores fashion goals with girlfriend Isabel at Dolce & Gabbana show after World Cup exit

Why choose between scoring goals and serving looks when you can do both?
Over six feet tall, blonde-haired, and spotted casually holding a taxidermied raccoon, just after a cheerful social media “goodbye” post that seemed like a rockstar leaving a tour instead of exiting the World Cup, Erling Haaland has never exactly been the kind of person who slips out of the spotlight.
And even after Norway’s World Cup dream was cut short by England, the striker made it clear: football may be his main stage, but he has plenty of room for a fashion cameo.
Why choose between scoring goals and serving looks when you can do both and look so good too?
Days after Norway’s emotional exit, the Manchester City star entered the polished world of Italian couture, arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show with girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen. The couple turned heads in coordinated all-white ensembles.
This isn't their first time, folks. The 25-year-old attended the show, last year as well.
Moreover, Haaland's fashion game has always been spoken about, along with his prowess on the field. The striker gravitates towards relaxed tailoring, denim, oversized silhouettes, cosy knits and neutral tones, and a wardrobe, and behind the simple aesthetic lies a surprisingly lavish passion: luxury handbags.
The Norwegian forward’s reported obsession with designer bags has become almost as talked about as his goal-scoring record, with estimates placing his private collection at more than $800,000. While some athletes use fashion to make bold statements, Haaland’s approach is more subtle , allowing carefully chosen pieces to do the talking.
A few weeks ago, stylist and TikToker Jack Savoie sent social media into a frenzy after turning the spotlight on the football star’s impressive Hermès collection.
“Have you seen Erling Haaland’s custom Birkins? Baby, buckle up,” Savoie teased in a viral video that quickly racked up more than 10 million views.
There is, however, a tiny fashion fact-check. Not every bag in Haaland’s collection is technically a Birkin. According to Savoie, many of the Norwegian striker’s prized pieces are actually Hermès Haut à Courroies (HAC) bags — the taller, slightly narrower ancestor of the iconic Birkin, originally designed to carry equestrian equipment.
But whether you call them Birkins or HACs, the wow factor remains firmly intact.
Haaland appears particularly fond of the HAC line, and his collection is anything but basic. Among his standout pieces is the custom “Endless Road” HAC he carried while arriving in North Carolina ahead of the World Cup — a bone-coloured masterpiece featuring blue and grey leather detailing that creates a mountain highway scene.
Then there is the moss-green canvas HAC, the black-and-orange checkerboard version, and perhaps the ultimate fashion flex: Haaland was spotted carrying his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen’s Birkin 25 tucked neatly inside his own HAC 50.
Double the Birkins? Savoie certainly approved.
“He was doubled up on Birkins, it was so chic,” the stylist said — proving that Haaland’s idea of travelling light is apparently very different from everyone else’s.
In an era where footballers have crafted their niche in fashion, Haaland isn't far behind. Tennis stars such as Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti have built strong connections with luxury fashion houses, but Haaland’s appeal comes from the contrast: a towering striker known for his fierce presence on the pitch and a surprisingly minimalist fashion identity off it.
That same contrast, the fierce competitor and the unexpectedly playful personality, was on full display during the World Cup. While Norway’s campaign eventually ended in disappointment, Haaland’s tournament gave fans plenty to remember, both on and off the pitch.
Apart from the goals and the celebrations, one of the tournament’s most wholesome side stories was his friendship with Jude Bellingham. Their camaraderie during the England-Norway clash quickly became a fan favourite, with social media timelines flooded with “Haalingham” moments as fans celebrated their unlikely bromance.
Of course, Haaland’s biggest headlines came from his performances. His two goals against Brazil at the MetLife Stadium sent the five-time world champions crashing out and guided Norway to a historic quarter-final appearance, a result that transformed the Nordic side into one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.
And Haaland delivered one more unforgettable moment. Instead of walking off alone, he gathered his teammates and led them towards the Norwegian supporters’ stand for the famous Viking row, a choreographed celebration where players sit on the pitch and mimic rowing a Viking ship. The stadium erupted as Norway celebrated a campaign that had captured the imagination of fans worldwide.