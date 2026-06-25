Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in Houston
Just when questions began to surface about Cristiano Ronaldo's role and form, the Portugal captain delivered a response on the pitch.
He scored twice in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in Houston and later walked over to the television cameras, where he declared: 'I'm back, I'm back.'
At 41, Ronaldo acknowledged that the criticism had intensified following a performance against DR Congo in Portugal's opening match.
Explaining his post-match message, Ronaldo told The Mirror:
"Just so you don't forget. Just so you don't forget. It was a difficult, dark week. It felt like I was already retired from football, but I held on as I always do because I believe more in hard work than in football. It was difficult, I have to confess, but we're back."
The two goals against Uzbekistan added another chapter to Ronaldo's international career. He became the first player to score in six different World Cups and moved past Eusébio as Portugal's leading goalscorer at World Cup finals. The strike also made him the second-oldest goalscorer in tournament history, behind Roger Milla.
Despite the individual milestones, Ronaldo stressed the importance of Portugal's collective performance.
"I'm very happy, but for me the most important thing is the work the team did, the confidence we had," he said. "We took a lot of hits during the week, we knew that would happen. But the team worked very well, we improved a lot. Bad things can turn out good, as they say."
With Portugal in a strong position to reach the knockout stage, Ronaldo said the team's objectives remain the priority.
"Speaking for myself, it's always nice to break records, but my goal is to help the national team achieve its objectives. In this regard, it was to get through the qualifying round. With four points I think we've already done it."