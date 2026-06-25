BTS’s V hypes fans as South Korea’s World Cup hopes fall into jeopardy after 1-0 defeat

Prior to the match, BTS's V cheered on the team, and their song Fire played at the stadium
South Korea, lock in. You can't lose, because V said so.
Such were the tweets, prior to the match between South Korea and South Africa. Before kickoff, BTS’s V went live, hyping up South Korea, backing the team, and basically becoming the unofficial good-luck charm fans didn’t know they needed.
The videos spread across media, with fans treating it like a sign. “If Taehyung said we’re winning, we’re winning,” one post joked. And just to add to the touch, BTS’s explosive anthem Fire even played before the match, cranking up the energy in the stadium before a ball was kicked.
Well, it's football, and nothing ever goes according to plan.
South Korea’s World Cup hopes took a hit after a 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Wednesday in northeastern Mexico, leaving their knockout-stage qualification hanging in the balance and fans spiralling and asking 'What now?'
The turning point came in the 63rd minute, when Thapelo Maseko found the net for South Africa at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe. South Korea tried to respond, pushed forward, pressed harder, but the equaliser never came.
The result marked their second defeat in Group A. Ranked 25th in the world, South Korea finished third in the group with three points from one win and two losses. They had started brightly with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, but back-to-back setbacks against Mexico and South Africa derailed their momentum.
Fans flooded social media, stitching together clips of BTS appearing shocked by the result. With BTS dominating much of the online conversation around South Korea’s matches, the reactions were just one of several viral moments to emerge after the defeat.
The buzz comes after a previous South Korea game against Mexico, when social media was filled with memes linking the team to BTS’s well-known affection for the country. The group’s memorable visit, including massive concerts that drew more than 50,000 fans and a widely shared appearance at the National Palace, had already turned BTS into a recurring talking point throughout the tournament coverage. One popular joke that ran through the match was, how would BTS choose between South Korea and Mexico?
Nevertheless, BTS is firmly rooted in cheering for their own country, so ARMYs and football lovers both hope that this might just be the good luck charm that South Korea needs.
Elsewhere in the group, Mexico sealed top spot after their win over Czechia, while South Africa surged into second place with a late push that saw them leapfrog South Korea at the perfect moment.
With the expanded 48-team format, the top two from each of the 12 groups qualify automatically for the round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams. South Korea now sit in a nervy position, fourth among third-placed teams, as the remaining groups still play out.