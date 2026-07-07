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UPDATE

Argentina beats Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 at the World Cup

Defending champions met the African nation for the right to play Switzerland or Colombia

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
AFP-ELSA

Defending champion Argentina beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday.

Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico scored to give Egypt a surprise lead at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Lionel Messi missed the chance to level the match when his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi scored Argentina's first two goals in four minutes within four minutes. Enzo Fernandez gave Argentina the lead.

Argentina is bidding to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion since Brazil in 1958 and '62.

The three-time champions were given a scare by Cape Verde in the last round, needing extra time to win 3-2.

Egypt has already made history by advancing to the round of 16 for the first time, having failed to get beyond the group stage on its four previous appearances.

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