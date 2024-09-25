Paris: France World Cup winner Raphael Varane on Wednesday announced his retirement from football at the age of 31, adding that he will remain at Como in a non-playing capacity.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United centre-back Varane had joined the Italian club for this season but was then excluded from their Serie A squad having suffered a knee injury in August.

"A new life begins off the pitch," Varane said on social media.

"I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon."

Varane came through the academy at French club Lens before joining Madrid as an 18-year-old in 2011.

He claimed the first of his three La Liga titles in his maiden season in the Spanish capital.

In 2014 he secured the first of his four Champions League crowns, winning a league and European double three years later.

Varane joined United in 2021, lifting the League Cup and FA Cup with the English club, but his time at Old Trafford was disrupted by injuries.

He left United at the end of last season to move to Cesc Fabregas' newly-promoted Como, playing just one Coppa Italia match, when he sustained a knee injury.

"From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team," Varane said.

"I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey."

International career

Varane made his France debut in 2013 with the pinnacle of his international career coming at the 2018 World Cup, where Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

He finished his France career with 93 caps, making his last appearance in the 2022 World Cup final defeat by Argentina on penalties.

"I have won more than I could have even dreamed of," Varane said.

"But beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it."

Various former team-mates paid tribute to Varane, including United's Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

"It was a pleasure for all of us," Fernandes said on Instagram.

After retiring from international football at just 29, Varane cited the extreme physical and mental pressures put upon top players.