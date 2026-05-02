Why Leeds played Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ after Burnley win

Elland Road celebrates vital win that might have secured safety in the Premier League
Banter in football is nothing new, and Elland Road saw a classic example of it after the final whistle.
Leeds United backed up a strong 3-1 win over Burnley with a cheeky moment as their in house DJ played Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal at full time, a clear nod towards Burnley’s interim boss Michael Jackson. The crowd was already buzzing, and that little touch just added to the mood.
More importantly, Daniel Farke’s side may have just secured their Premier League status. The win takes them to 43 points, nine clear of the relegation zone with three matches left. From where they were earlier in the campaign, this turnaround says a lot about the job Farke has done.
Leeds came out with intent. Anton Stach opened the scoring early with a powerful low strike from distance that beat Martin Dubravka. He has quietly been one of their most consistent performers this season and is right in the mix as a player of the season contender.
The game was effectively wrapped up soon after the break. Noah Okafor doubled the lead with a well taken finish following a smooth team move, and Dominic Calvert Lewin made it three just minutes later, reacting quickly after Dubravka could only parry Ao Tanaka’s effort.
Burnley did respond through Loum Tchaouna, who finished neatly after being set up by Jaidon Anthony, but the outcome never really felt in doubt.
For those wondering about the name behind the song, Michael Jackson, often called Mike Jackson, is currently leading Burnley as interim manager for the final stretch of the season after Scott Parker’s exit following relegation. He has been part of the club’s coaching setup for a while and even had a previous caretaker spell where he picked up a Premier League Manager of the Month award. He also has experience managing Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town, and enjoyed a long playing career as a defender with over 550 professional appearances.
On the night though, it was all about Leeds. Control on the pitch, belief in the stands, and just a bit of humour to go with a result that could define their season.