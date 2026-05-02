Why Leeds played Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ after Burnley win

For those wondering about the name behind the song, Michael Jackson, often called Mike Jackson, is currently leading Burnley as interim manager for the final stretch of the season after Scott Parker’s exit following relegation. He has been part of the club’s coaching setup for a while and even had a previous caretaker spell where he picked up a Premier League Manager of the Month award. He also has experience managing Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town, and enjoyed a long playing career as a defender with over 550 professional appearances.