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Why Ange Postecoglou could not turn down the chance to coach Cristiano Ronaldo

Postecoglou says chance to shape Ronaldo’s final chapter lured him to Al Nassr

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Postecoglou says chance to shape Ronaldo’s final chapter lured him to Al Nassr
Postecoglou says chance to shape Ronaldo’s final chapter lured him to Al Nassr
AFP

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that the chance to coach Cristiano Ronaldo played a direct role in his decision to take charge of Al Nassr, as the Portuguese superstar closes in on 1,000 career goals.

Speaking on The Howie Games podcast, the Australian coach said working with one of football's biggest names was too good an opportunity to pass up, even after a managerial career that has already crossed paths with several legends of the game.

Why Postecoglou wanted to coach Ronaldo

Postecoglou explained that some of the most memorable moments of his career have come from working alongside standout figures in football. He recalled being coached by Ferenc Puskas during his own playing days, before later managing Tim Cahill with Australia and Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

Now, at Al Nassr, he has Ronaldo.

"There's no doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo is here, you kind of go, I can become a small part of his story as well,'" Postecoglou said. "That was part of the attraction."

For Postecoglou, the appeal isn't just about coaching one of the greatest players in football history, it's about being present for what could be the final major chapter of Ronaldo's career.

Ronaldo's chase for 1,000 career goals

Ronaldo is closing in on the milestone of 1,000 career goals, and Postecoglou says the striker's hunger shows no sign of fading.

"You get that sense that he's still very motivated, he's still got some very clear goals," Postecoglou said, adding that reaching 1,000 goals would be "unbelievable."

Postecoglou on life in the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo wasn't the only attraction. Postecoglou said he had no reservations about leaving European football for Saudi Arabia, citing the growing quality of both players and coaches in the Saudi Pro League and the opportunity to make an impact in the competition.

Still, the chance to work with Ronaldo made the decision "that little bit easier."

What's next for Al Nassr

Al Nassr travel to face Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, September 5, with kick off scheduled for 10pm UAE time. Postecoglou’s side have won all four of their league matches so far this season.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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