Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid earlier this year. Image Credit: Reuters

Madrid: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema said that their first match in La Liga after the resumption is ‘hugely important’ and the club will give everything to make a winning comeback to the league.

“We can’t wait to get back to playing and winning games. The first match, Eibar at home, is hugely important and we’ll give it everything we’ve got,” the club’s official website quoted Benzema as saying.

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 to compete against Eibar while the top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca.