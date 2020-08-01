Allam's Manchester City artwork Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Emirati artist and Manchester City fan has designed a unique piece of work which will be viewed by millions of fans around the world.

Diaa Allam, born and based in the UAE, was given the opportunity to create the artwork for the Premier League club in order to mark Eid Al Adha, with the finished product now available to view via Manchester City’s global platforms.

The artwork, created using Arabic calligraphy, features star players Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Allam, who designed the artwork at his studio in Abu Dhabi, is a massive Man City fan and he was delighted to be asked to produce a piece of work for the club he follows.

“To be honest, I was really thrilled to be asked to work on this project,” he said.

“It was a huge honour to work on the design for Manchester City. I’m very excited about the prospect of other Manchester City fans around the world being able to see my work. It’s great to see a huge international club such as Manchester City send a message to the Muslim community for Eid in this style, it’s fantastic.”

While this particular piece of art was created in Allam’s quiet studio, he often produces work in a totally different environment.

“I’ve been doing it for more than 10 years now, developing my own style and becoming a specialist in Arabic calligraphy,” he explained.

“It’s been my full-time job for more than three years. I do the canvases at my studio, but I also produce a lot of live art in front of an audience which is a lot of fun,” he added.

And in terms of Manchester City’s on-field exploits, Allam, like the rest of the club’s supporters, is looking forward to their impending Champions League match against Real Madrid on Friday, in which they hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg.