A pleasure to see you and train with you my friend, football legend tells tennis champion

The pair were having fun as Ronaldo set Djokovic a target where he would run along with Djokovic and jump together. Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Sporting legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic were seen having some fun in Dubai as the Portuguese soccer star posted a video on social media of him teaching the tennis icon how to jump and head the ball to score a goal.

“Teaching Novak Djokovic how to jump!!Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!” Ronaldo said in an Instagram post.

The pair were having fun as Ronaldo set the Serbian a target where he would run along with Djokovic and jump together.

Ronaldo’s Juventus are behind Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan only on goal difference as they prepare to welcome sixth placed Cagliari next year on January 6.

Ex Manchester United and Real Madrid star forward Ronaldo has netted 10 goals in 14 league games this season.