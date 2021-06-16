Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir at Euro 2020 even before he stepped on to the field to help Portugal defeat Hungary on Tuesday night.
The Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.
The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary.
He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: “Agua!”
Coca-Cola — one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020 — posted a loss of 1.6 per cent on shares following Ronaldo’s gesture.
The drinks company’s share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 — meaning the market value of Coca-Cola went from $242bn to $238bn — a drop of $4 billion.
Coca-Cola released a statement on Tuesday night stating: “Everyone is entitled to their drink preferences.”