Manchester City, which has a huge fan base in the UAE, has come up with promotional videos to impart football coaching and healthy lifestyle. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The need to stay home to beat the coronavirus pandemic has led to surge of online videos on fitness and sports training. Manchester City FC are now helping young footballers and parents to stay fit and active at home with a series of connecting communities videos available for free across the UAE and the Middle East.

Recorded by the team of City Football Schools coaches in Abu Dhabi – they show everything from special skill tutorials to how to get parents involved, along with tips on healthy eating.

While highlighting the basics of different football skills, the videos also advise on how to move both with and without the ball. The training drills can all be completed at home or in small spaces, and have been designed to ensure young players across the UAE and the Middle East remain fit, healthy and active – as well as securing that all-important football fix during this period.