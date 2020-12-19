Dubai: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has been spotted in Dubai as he recuperates from an ACL injury and operation.
The Dutchman took a trip to the UAE during his time on the sidelines this week and he made a trip to the Nusr-Et restaurant of Nusret Gokce, AKA chef to the stars Salt Bae.
Van Dijk seemed to be in good shape as he was able to to Bae’s trademark salt sprinkle and was happy to pose for pictures with the celebrity chef as he gets on the road to recovery.
Van Dijk was injured in a horror tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October and may miss the rest of the English Premier League season.