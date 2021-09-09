Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is truly ‘home’ as the Premier League club posted a video of the Portuguese superstar walking out on to the Old Trafford turf.
The Euro 2016 winner and favourite of former clubs Real Madrid and Juventus fans, Ronaldo famously re-signed for United last week just before the transfer window closed.
He completed a move to the club where he made his name and he won his first Champions League title in a trophy-laden career that has seen him shatter numerous records including becoming top international scorer of all-time with Portugal when he scored on international duty against Ireland in World Cup qualifying in the past few days.