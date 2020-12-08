Sergio Ramos, the talismanic captain of Real Madrid, has returned in time to boost the Real Madrid defence. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Real Madrid value success in the Champions League above all else, but the 13-time champions head into Wednesday’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Should they suffer a humiliating group stage exit, ending their remarkable run as the only team to ever avoid elimination at this phase, coach Zinedine Zidane’s future will be at risk.

A win for either side in the Spanish capital will guarantee them passage through to the last 16 from Group B. If Madrid draw and Shakhtar win or draw with Inter Milan in the other group match, the Spanish giants will be out.

Reports in the Spanish capital have linked Madrid with former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, currently without a club, should they part ways with Zidane, while Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez, a prolific striker for the club in the past, has been touted as a ‘plan B’.

The Frenchman’s predecessor Santiago Solari was sacked after the humiliating last-16 exit against Ajax in the Champions League in 2019, paving the way for him to return just 10 months after his sudden departure.

Last season’s elimination at the same phase by Manchester City was mitigated by the team’s strong domestic performance, as they ground their way to the Spanish title, but another early failure in Europe may prove to be the final straw for trigger-happy president Florentino Perez.

“Zizou is a magnificent coach, a good friend and will do everything possible to have Madrid in the best position possible,” said former Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, defending the coach against the mounting speculation over his future.

“You cannot live in the past, but he has earned the right to lead Madrid.”

However, despite his success during two stints in charge, winning three Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and two Club World Cups among other silverware, and his fine history as a player, a defeat could make Zidane Madrid’s eighth managerial casualty in 10 years.

He is at least boosted by the return of captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal. The Spanish duo are important parts of Madrid’s defence.

Ramos in particular is essential, with Madrid having lost eight of their last 10 European games in which the 35-year-old has not played, including the Ajax and Manchester City eliminations.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are counting on prolific striker Romelu Lukaku to power the former three-time winners into the last 16 in a must-win clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Belgian scored a double in a 3-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach last time out to keep the Italian giants alive in the continental competition whose knockout rounds they have not reached since the 2011-2012 season.

“I’ve never played so well in my life,” said Lukaku after bagging four goals in as many European games this season. In total, the Belgian has scored 12 goals in 13 games this season, including the opener at the weekend in a 3-1 Serie A win over Bologna.

Fixtures

Wednesday

Ajax vs Atalanta

Midtjylland vs Liverpool

Bayern M”.O1/4nchen vs Lokomotiv Moskva

Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester City vs Olympique Marseille

Olympiakos Piraeus vs Porto

Real Madrid vs Borussia M’gladbach