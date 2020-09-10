1.1456198-2862233929
Al Wahda football team players train at their stadium in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Dubai: A suspected case of coronavirus infection was detected among UAE Wahda football team members on Thursday, according to Abu Dhabi media office.

All precautionary and preventative measures were taken after the suspected case of infection with COVID-19 among staff was reported. Those in close contact with the team were placed on a 14-day quarantine, with testing to be conducted as per approved protocol.

The team which was supposed to leave UAE to attend the AFC Champions League, will not be able to travel in order to complete the quarantine period, which overlaps with the tournament’s matches.