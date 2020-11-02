Austria's David Alaba Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: Top teams across Europe have been placed on high alert after Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer said the club have withdrawn their offer of a new five-year contract for defender David Alaba.

The Austria international’s representative rejected their latest proposal, meaning teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan could swoop in to secure the defender at a cut-price deal in January.

Alaba is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and English clubs City and Liverpool are both on the hunt for a key man at the back. The Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester club are still looking for a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany, while English Premier League Champions Liverpool have a defensive emergency with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho out injured.

Real Madrid have long been fans of the central defender, while Juventus and Inter Milan would be keen to lure him to Italy.

The 28-year-old Alaba, who has been at Bayern since 2008, sees his current deal run out in 2021, meaning a cheap deal could be on the cards in January. Contract talks have dragged on for months, reportedly due to the player’s annual salary.

“We submitted to David and his adviser some time ago what we think was a very good offer,” Hainer told broadcaster BR.

“During the last meeting we had said we wanted clarity by the end of October. We did not hear anything until yesterday and we contacted his adviser.

“The answer was that the offer was still unsatisfactory and we should think about it again. We then decided to take the offer completely off the table. This means there is no longer an offer.”