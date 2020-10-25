Munich: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has stressed that stats are not so important to him after scripting a Bundesliga record.
Lewandowski scored three times against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to guide his team to a 5-0 win. With the addition of these three goals to his tally, Lewandowski becomes the first player to score 10 goals after the first five games of a Bundesliga season.
“Stats aren’t so important to me, I focus on the team and the game. We have to watch out at the moment, with a match every three days. We have an enormous number of matches until the end of the year,” Lewandowski told the Bayern website.
“I hope we’ll maintain this form for a very long time. We always want to show the best football. We try to decide games early if we can, as was the case today. It was settled after the third goal, so we could shift down a gear.”