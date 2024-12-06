Goodison bids farwell to Merseyside Derby

After dropping Premier League points for only the third time this season in a hard-fought draw against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening, Liverpool now turn their attention to one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season: the 245th edition of the Merseyside Derby.

The Reds make the short trip to Goodison Park, a venue that has not been particularly kind to them in recent years. Liverpool have managed just one league victory there since 2017, and their most recent visit in April ended in disappointment with a 2-0 defeat to Everton. That result was part of a three-game winning streak for Sean Dyche’s side, who have shown they can rise to the occasion when facing their local rivals.

Everton will head into this historic derby with momentum, having demolished Wolves 4-0 in midweek. Dyche will be keen to build on that performance, especially with the added motivation of potentially securing back-to-back victories for the first time since April - a feat that last included their triumph over Liverpool.

This clash carries even greater significance as it marks the final Merseyside Derby to be held at Goodison Park. After more than a century of hosting this fiercely contested rivalry, the iconic stadium will bid farewell to this fixture, with Everton set to move into their new home at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

For Liverpool, the stakes are equally high. A win would maintain or even extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings. However, anything less could allow Arsenal and Chelsea, both in action this weekend, to close the gap. If Dyche can inspire his side to another memorable victory, Liverpool’s commanding nine-point advantage at the start of the week could shrink to just four.

As both teams prepare to write the final chapter of this storied derby at Goodison Park, the stage is set for a emotionally charged encounter.

Chelsea and Spurs meet in London Derby

With their last five meetings yielding a combined 15 goals, Tottenham versus Chelsea promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in this heated London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Few would have pegged Chelsea as title contenders at the start of the campaign, and even their manager, Enzo Maresca, remains cautious about such claims. However, the facts tell a compelling story: the Blues currently sit second in the Premier League, seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Maresca has steadily silenced early-season skeptics, earning plaudits for not only the team’s impressive performances on the pitch but also for navigating the complexities of an oversized squad - a challenge many thought made the Chelsea job “impossible.”

A recent surge in form has only strengthened Maresca’s case. The Blues have gone unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, winning five and drawing two. Their dominance was on full display midweek, as they dismantled Southampton 5-1, securing their spot as the league’s second-most in-form team behind Liverpool over the past five matches.

Standing in their way is an enigmatic Tottenham side under Ange Postecoglou, whose season has been defined by inconsistency. Spurs’ form has swung wildly from one extreme to the other. In October, Ipswich Town claimed their first win of the season at Tottenham’s expense - a low point for the North London side.

Yet, just days later, Spurs stunned Manchester City with a resounding 4-0 victory at the Etihad. However, they followed that up with a lacklustre 1-1 draw against a ten-man Fulham side, before losing to Bournemouth on Thursday evening, epitomising their erratic campaign.

For Postecoglou, the derby represents an opportunity to inject life into a faltering season. A win against Chelsea could not only lift morale but also serve as a platform for Spurs to find the consistency they’ve been desperately lacking.

Exit door looms

At the time of writing, both Gary O’Neil and Julen Lopetegui remain at the helm of Wolves and West Ham, respectively, despite enduring dismal starts to the season that have left both managers under immense pressure.

The upcoming clash between their sides on Monday evening could very well determine their futures, with the result likely to have significant consequences for the losing manager.

For Lopetegui, the situation at West Ham has reached a boiling point. The Spaniard’s position has been the subject of heated debate among senior figures at the club following a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday - a result that left the Hammers sitting 14th in the Premier League.

Expectations were sky-high when Lopetegui arrived at the London Stadium in the summer on a two-year deal, succeeding David Moyes. His pedigree, which includes stints with Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla, brought hope of a resurgence for the East London outfit.

Backing Lopetegui to succeed, West Ham spent over £120 million in the transfer market, bringing in nine new players to reinvigorate the squad and mount a challenge for European qualification. However, the results have been far from what the club envisioned.

Big-money signings have struggled to make an impact: £27 million German striker Niclas Füllkrug has yet to start a league game, £25.5 million Brazilian prospect Luis Guilherme has managed just 11 minutes across two substitute appearances, and even marquee signing Crysencio Summerville - last season’s EFL Player of the Year - has failed to replicate his Championship form.

On the other side of the touchline, O’Neil’s position at Wolves looks equally precarious. Wolves’ fans made their feelings clear during Wednesday’s humiliating 4-0 loss at Everton, with chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" echoing around Goodison Park.

That defeat marked Wolves’ ninth of the season, leaving them stranded in 19th place with just nine points from 14 games.