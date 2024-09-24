Manchester: Erik ten Hag has warned the increasing number of fixtures will leave top players facing an “almost unavoidable” risk of injury, as Manchester United head into their opening game of the new-look Europa League.

Expanded European events and next summer’s extended Club World Cup have led to growing concerns about players’ workloads.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri suggested it was possible players could go on strike in protest at the growing fixture congestion, just days before the Spain star reportedly suffered a season-ending knee injury.

United begin their European campaign at home to Twente on Wednesday in a 36-team Europa League league phase which sees each club play eight matches.

“The format I think we have to take this experience and then judge,” Ten Hag told a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“There are too many games. It’s clear. Too many competitions,” he added.

“For the top players, they are overloaded and this is not good for football.

“In the end of the day it’s maybe good for commercial but there is a limit. It’s almost unavoidable that players get injured because of the overload from so many games.”

Improving the situation

Asked what can be done to improve the situation, the Dutchman said: “I think as a club alone you can’t change this. It’s more about the total industry ...

“At the end of the day, it’s financial. Also we are professional, so revenues have to come, but we have to balance this out.”

United failed to take their chances in Saturday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace which left them on just seven points from five Premier League games and outside the top 10.

That stalemate, however, followed a 3-0 win at Southampton and 7-0 League Cup defeat of Barnsley.

“Concerned? We create a lot of chances in the first games of the season,” said Ten Hag. “Last week we scored seven against Barnsley, so we are capable of scoring many goals.

“But it’s a part of the game we have to be better in, we have to improve and kill more in the box.”

Three spells

Ten Hag will face Twente, a club where he came through the youth ranks and had three spells as a player before moving into coaching with the Eredivisie side.

“Of all the teams, Twente is the team that I follow the most,” said Ten Hag. “I watch them as a fan, as a supporter, not as an analyst. It’s a different way of watching their games ...