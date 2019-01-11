Dubai: Bernd Stange became the second coach to be sacked after Syria suffered a 2-0 loss to Jordan in their Group B match of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup on Thursday.
Syria, who were held to a goalless draw against Palestine in their first group game in Sharjah, are currently third in Group B that also includes Australia and Palestine.
Syria have one last match left against defending champions Australia on January 15.
“The Syrian Arab Football Federation has decided to dismiss coach Bernd Stange and appoint Fajr Ebrahim,” a statement from the Syrian FA said.
Former player Ebrahim had previously coached Syria in three stints, the last of which ended in March 2016. Stange, 70, had come out of retirement last year to take charge of Syria and nearly secured a maiden entry into the World Cup finals before a playoff defeat by Australia ended their hopes.
Serbian Milovan Rajevac was the first coach to be shown the door during this tournament following Thailand’s 4-1 loss to India in their opener last week.