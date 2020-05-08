Leganes coach Javier Aguirre claims season is ready to get back under way

Madrid: Javier Aguirre, the coach of Spanish top-flight side Leganes, has said La Liga will resume from June 20 and the remaining matches of the season will be completed within five weeks. Spanish authorities suspended all sport in the country in March as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview to a Spanish outlet, Aguirre claimed plans are being put into place to resume the season in the latter part of June.

“We already have a start date for the league,” Aguirre told local media. “On June 20, we will start La Liga and in five weeks we will be officially finished, on July 26. It will be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates.

“La Liga has just informed me officially and I am very happy about this, because we already have training scheduled,” he added.