Malaga have banned coach Victor Sanchez del Amo. Image Credit: Malaga CF

Madrid: Second-tier Spanish football club Malaga have banned coach Victor Sanchez del Amo after a sexually explicit video of him appeared on social media.

According to an ESPNFC report, the ex-Spain midfielder, 43, claimed on social media that he had been the victim of harassment and blackmail and the matter was being dealt with by police.

“I want to say that I’m being subjected to a crime against my privacy, with harassment and extortion,” Del Amo said as quoted by ESPNFC.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and I’m obliged to follow their instructions. In any case I want to say that sharing or publishing any person’s intimate content without their consent is also a crime, whether it be via social media or any other means, under article 197 of the Penal Code, with penalties for those who share personal content without the consent of the person affected. Thank you for your understanding and support.