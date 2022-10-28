Barcelona: Prosecutors in Spain on Friday dropped corruption and fraud charges against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian’s 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona.

In a dramatic move, the prosecutor announced the “withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations” they had faced.

Neymar, 30, had said he did not remember if he took part in the negotiations which led to an agreement sealed in 2011 with Barcelona over his transfer two years later to the Spanish side from Brazilian club Santos.

World record €222 million transfer

Spanish prosecutors had sought a two-year prison term for Neymar, a key member of the Brazil team that will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar next month, and the payment of a €10 million fine. The dropping of the charges is the culmination of a years-long legal saga over Neymar’s high-profile transfer to Europe.

He then joined Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain in a world record €222 million transfer in 2017.

Neymar had been one of nine defendants on trial on corruption-related charges, among them his parents and their N&N company, which manages his affairs. Even if he had been convicted, prison terms of two years or less are never enforced in Spain for a first-time offender.

Investigators began probing the transfer to Barcelona after a 2015 complaint filed by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40 per cent of the player’s sporting rights when he was at Santos, the club where he rose to global prominence. The firm claims that Neymar, Barcelona and the Brazilian club colluded to mask the true cost of his transfer thereby defrauding it of its legitimate financial interests.

Barca said the transfer was valued at €57.1 million, with €40 million paid to N&N and €17.1 million to Santos, of which €6.8 million was given to DIS.

Spanish prosecutors believe the actual value was at least €83 million. DIS is seeking to recover €35 million.

I sign what I’m told to, Neymar says

Neymar gave evidence earlier this month, telling the court he had done nothing illegal and that he only signed documents his father gave him. “My father has always been in charge” of contract negotiations, he said. “I sign what he tells me to.”

DIS also claims financial harm from the 2011 pre-contract agreement with Barca, claiming it had impeded other clubs from making offers and affected the value of the transfer fee. But the player’s father, Neymar Sr, told the court the talks had been authorised by the Brazilian club at the time and that “it was Santos’ responsibility” to inform DIS, and not his.

Apart from Neymar, his father and his mother Nadine Goncalves, two former Barca presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and ex-Santos boss Odilio Rodrigues Filho are among the defendants. Neymar’s lawyers insist their client is innocent, saying the €40 million payment from Barca was a “legal signing bonus which is normal in the football transfer market”.