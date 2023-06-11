Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and the owner of the City Football Group, sent his congratulations and gratitude to the Manchester City fans, and everyone at the Club, including management, technical staff and players as City won their fist Champions League glory tonight.

“We will continue to define and celebrate our success together. Earning the UEFA 2023 Champions League title is a meaningful expression of our long-term ambition to be one of the world’s benchmark-setting football clubs. It sets the standard for our future successes,” Sheikh Mansour said.

He thanked the club's fans for their loyal and enthusiastic support upon being crowned UEFA Champions League 2023 title winners, following their decisive defeat of Inter Milan in the final match held tonight in Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

Sheikh Mansour said: "Today’s title is the result of a deliberate strategy developed 15 years ago. We are committed to our ambition to be one of the most competitive football clubs in the world.”

Sheikh Mansour affirmed that the UEFA Champions League title does not mark the end of a journey, but rather this achievement is a milestone in the club’s ongoing trajectory of sustainable and historic success that City fans can enjoy for years to come.

He praised the commitment and effectiveness of the club's management, headed by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board, as they guide the club forward. Sheikh Mansour also lauded the team’s technical staff, led by coach Pep Guardiola, as well as, all members of the City organisation, who have worked tirelessly this season.

Sheikh Mansour thanked the club’s supporters in Manchester and around the world, noting that they are not only an integral part of the team’s success, but some of the best fans in the world of sport.

Always committed to exceeding the expectations of the club’s supporters, Sheikh Mansour stated that the fans provide the club with motivation and inspiration to achieve more every season, as the club follows its measured strategy of development.