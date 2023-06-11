Istanbul: Manchester City won the Champions League title for the first time by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium on Saturday.

Rodri struck in the 68th minute to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.

While it is the first time City has won European soccer’s biggest club competition, it is the third time Pep Guardiola has lifted the trophy as a coach.

City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half.

Romelu Lukaku had the chance to score a late equalizer, but headed straight at Ederson from about four meters (yards) out.

City's winner came when Rodri collected Bernardo Silva’s cutback and fired through a crowded penalty box.

The relief was unmistakeable as he raced towards City's fans and slid on his knees in celebration.

Inter almost evened the score within minutes of that goal when Federico Dimarco hit the bar from close range.

He then looked like turning in the rebound, but saw his shot come back off teammate Lukaku.

Winning Champions League sets standard for future successes: Sheikh Mansour

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and the owner of the City Football Group was in attendance to see City’s crowning moment.

Sheikh Mansour sent his congratulations and gratitude to the Manchester City fans, and everyone at the Club, including management, technical staff and players as City won their fist Champions League glory tonight.

“We will continue to define and celebrate our success together. Earning the UEFA 2023 Champions League title is a meaningful expression of our long-term ambition to be one of the world’s benchmark-setting football clubs. It sets the standard for our future successes,” Sheikh Mansour said.

He thanked the club's fans for their loyal and enthusiastic support upon being crowned UEFA Champions League 2023 title winners, following their decisive defeat of Inter Milan in the final match held tonight in Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

"Today’s title is the result of a deliberate strategy developed 15 years ago. We are committed to our ambition to be one of the most competitive football clubs in the world,” said Sheikh Mansour.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Manchester City

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai took to social media to congratulate his ‘brother’ Sheikh Mansour after his football team Manchester City defeated Inter Milanto to win the Champions League title.

'Written in the stars'

This time lady luck shone on Guardiola as he claimed "it was written in the stars" this would be City's season.

After Rodri gave the English champions the lead 22 minutes from time, Inter were twice inches away from an equaliser when Federico Dimarco hit the bar before Romelu Lukaku's late header struck Ederson on the knee.

"You have to be lucky in this competition," added Guardiola. "This competition is a coin. But we were there and it was written in the stars this season it belonged to us."

Guardiola was already widely regarded as the greatest coach of his generation thanks to 11 league titles in just 14 seasons in charge of Barca, Bayern and City.

But victory at the Ataturk Stadium also silenced the remaining critics of his ability to get the job done in Europe.

Instead, the narrative now flips as Guardiola moves into esteemed company as only the fourth coach to win three European Cups and sixth to win the competition with two different clubs.

"He's a genius," said City winger Jack Grealish, who has come to the fore this season after a difficult first year as he struggled to live up to a #100 million price tag.

"Even last year when I was playing crap he stayed there with me and this year he's given me that platform to perform, so I just want to say thank you to him."

Guardiola had previously stood accused of "overthinking" his team selections in European exits, none more so than when he dropped both holding midfielders Rodri and Fernandinho in a Champions League final defeat by Chelsea two years ago.

This time his only controversial call saw Kyle Walker dropped to the bench to make way for Nathan Ake's return from injury, but even the England international paid tribute to his boss.