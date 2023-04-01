Dubai: In celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo breaking the record for the most international appearances, Al Nassr prepared a special cake for the star player.
Ronaldo surpassed Bader Al-Mutawa’s record of 196 international appearances during Portugal’s opening match of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Liechtenstein.
Portugal started their qualifying campaign off strongly, scoring 10 goals across two matches against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, with Ronaldo scoring two goals in each game.
The superstar forward now has 122 international goals in 198 appearances. Since joining Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 10 matches.
Most capped player
“Today, we celebrate a record and birthday,” the club tweeted. “The record of most capped player in international football [and] the birthday of a talented Saudi player.”
Given his impeccable commitment to athleticism, Ronaldo might not have dug into the cake he was presented with on Friday.
His next match will be on April 5th when Al Nassr face against Al Adalah in the league clash.