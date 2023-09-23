Dubai: “I will continue to play football as long as I’m able to and my legs decide otherwise," Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo said.
Ronaldo’s statement came following Al Nasr's thrilling 4-3 victory over Al Ahli Saudi FC in the seventh round of the Roshn League, where the 38-year-old player spoke about his future in football.
“I still cherish every moment on the field, whether it's playing, scoring, or winning,” Cristiano Ronaldo said.
He further emphasized his present form, stating, "For now, I feel good, can contribute effectively to the team, and tonight's win places us among the top clubs in the league."
In a match filled with excitement, Ronaldo acknowledged the strength of the opponents, noting, "We played against a formidable team. It was an entertaining game for the fans, with stunning goals from both sides. We're ecstatic about the win and have our eyes set on topping the league."
While Anderson Talisca also scored for Al Nasr, Franck Kessié, Riyad Mahrez, and Feras Albrikan were the goal-scorers for Ahli Jeddah.
With this victory, Al Nasr is now in fifth place with 15 points. Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to lead the Saudi league's scoring charts with nine goals, and his significant contributions have made him an invaluable asset for Al Nasr in the league.