Dubai: Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the electronic visa for ticket holders attending the Fifa Club World Cup starting next week, in a move to ease travel for football fans.
The tournament, scheduled from December 12 to 22 in Jeddah, is set to be held for the first time in the Kingdom, featuring intense competitions among clubs including Manchester City (UK), Flamengo (Brazil), Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly (Egypt), Auckland City (New Zealand), Club Leon (Mexico), and Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan).
Ticket holders event can apply for the electronic visa through the official website: visa.mofa.gov.sa.