Salem Al Dawsari makes history as first Saudi to win AFC player of the year twice

Salem’s legacy goes far beyond trophies. His unforgettable strike at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Argentina remains one of the most iconic moments in Saudi football history. Facing Lionel Messi’s powerhouse team, Salem delivered a stunning winning goal that sealed Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 victory. It was more than just a goal; it was a moment of pride and joy that swept across the nation and the football world. Remarkably, Argentina went on to win the World Cup that same year, making Salem’s goal even more extraordinary.