Salem Al Dawsari makes history as first Saudi to win AFC player of the year twice

Salem Al Dawsari: A Saudi legend in Asian football history
Salem Al Dawsari of Saudi Arabia and Al Hilal SFC has made history by becoming the first Saudi player to win the AFC Player of the Year award twice. His latest triumph in 2025 came after a brilliant 2024/25 season that reaffirmed his place as one of Asia’s best. At 34, Salem continues to show that experience combined with passion can create magic on the field.
Salem’s legacy goes far beyond trophies. His unforgettable strike at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Argentina remains one of the most iconic moments in Saudi football history. Facing Lionel Messi’s powerhouse team, Salem delivered a stunning winning goal that sealed Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 victory. It was more than just a goal; it was a moment of pride and joy that swept across the nation and the football world. Remarkably, Argentina went on to win the World Cup that same year, making Salem’s goal even more extraordinary.
Salem’s latest recognition is backed by another season of excellence. He was not only a leader for Al Hilal but also a driving force for Saudi Arabia’s national team.
Key highlights:
• AFC Champions League Elite top scorer, leading Al Hilal to the semifinals
• Saudi Pro League with 15 goals and 15 assists, becoming the league’s all time assist leader
• Played a crucial role in Saudi Arabia’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
• Continued to inspire young talents across Asia with his consistency and leadership
Joining the greats of Asia
By securing his second AFC Player of the Year award, Salem Al Dawsari joins an elite group of Asian football icons who have won the honor more than once.
Multiple winners:
• Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan)
• Server Djeparov (Uzbekistan)
• Akram Afif (Qatar)
Salem’s first AFC Player of the Year title came in 2022, a year when he also helped Al Hilal reach the FIFA Club World Cup final, becoming the first Saudi club to achieve that feat. His career is decorated with multiple Saudi Pro League and Saudi Cup titles, earned through years of determination and excellence.
Saudi Arabia’s legacy of excellence
Al Dawsari’s success continues Saudi Arabia’s proud tradition of producing top Asian footballers. Including his two wins, Saudi players have now claimed the AFC Player of the Year award seven times.
Other Saudi Arabian winners:
• Saeed Owairan (1994)
• Nawaf Al Temyat (2000)
• Hamad Al Montashari (2005)
• Yasser Al Qahtani (2007)
• Nasser Al Shamrani (2014)
From Saeed Owairan’s pioneering win to Salem Al Dawsari’s record breaking triumph, Saudi footballers have continued to leave a lasting mark on the continent. Salem also played a vital role in helping Saudi Arabia qualify for yet another World Cup after their hard fought playoff draw against Iraq.
